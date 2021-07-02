DH Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (33-15) vs. Jupiter Hammerheads (22-27)

July 2, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







JUPITER HAMMERHEADS (22-27) vs. TAMPA TARPONS (33-15)

G1: LHP Luis Palacios (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Matt Sauer (0-1, 4.65) | G2: TBA (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Randy Vasquez (1-1, 3.15)

Friday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 4:00 p.m.

Games #49/50 - Home Games #26/27 - Radio: N/A - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: After rain forced back-to-back postponements to begin the series, the Tarpons and Hammerheads were able to complete the first game of a doubleheader, winning, 8-1, before having the second game suspended in the middle of the 1st on Thursday night at GMS Field.

ONE-HITTER: A trio of Tampa pitchers combined for a seven-inning one-hitter in game one of Thursday night's doubleheader, with Tampa defeating Jupiter, 8-1...RHP Yoendrys Gomez allowed 1ER on 1H in 2.0IP (1BB, 2K, HB, WP, 45P/26S) to start...Tampa scored seven runs while batting around in the 4th, including three-straight bases-loaded walks by Carlos Narvaez (2-for-2, BB, RBI, R), Eric Wagaman (0-for-2, BB, RBI, R) and Pat DeMarco (0-for-2, BB, RBI, R) before a grand slam by Anthony Volpe (2-for-3, HR, BB, 4RBI, R, CS)...Trevor Hauver (3-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI, R) added an RBI double in the 6th...RHP Anderson Muñoz (W, 1-0) retired 9-of-10 batters faced over a scoreless 3.0IP (0H, 1BB, 4K), and RHP Trevor Holloway closed the game with a perfect 2.0IP (3K).

LET'S PLAY TWO! The Tarpons and Hammerheads managed to play one half inning of Game Two of Thursday's doubleheader, with LHP Clay Aguilar logging a perfect 1.0IP (2K) before rainfall caused a suspension of play in the middle of the 1st. Play will resume today at 4:00 p.m., with the scheduled game to be played 30 minutes following the conclusion of the suspended game. Both games will be seven innings in regulation. Tampa is 7-5 in doubleheader games this season.

WAGAMAN WINS POW: On Monday, INF Eric Wagaman was named Southeast League Player of the Week (June 21-27) after batting .571 (8-for-14) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 9RBI, 2BB and 3R. Wagaman becomes the third Tarpons INF to win POW, joining INF Anthony Volpe (May 31-June 6) and INF Trevor Hauver (May 4-9).

VS. JUPITER: Tonight, the Tarpons will continue a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads. Tampa currently leads the season-series, 1-0. The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 12 times throughout the season.

VOLPE STREAKING: INF Anthony Volpe reached base three times on Thursday, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. Volpe had a stellar month of June, batting .392/.515/.848 (31-for-79) with 9 doubles, 3 triples, 7HR, 22RBI, including a 15-game hitting streak from 6/2-19 (longest in the Southeast League).The 20-year-old currently leads the league in runs (45), hits (53), doubles (18), HR (9) and RBI (41).

300 CLUB: After scoring a dozen runs on 6/13, the Tarpons became the first team in Minor League Baseball to score 300 runs in 2021. Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 377 runs scored (7.85/G), which currently ranks 2nd to Triple-A Reno (383 runs). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 310 runs (Bradenton). Anthony Volpe (46R) currently leads the league in runs scored, with Austin Wells (40R) tied for 3rd, Andres Chaparro (37R) ranking 6th, Pat DeMarco (35R) ranking 7th, and Trevor Hauver (33R) tied for 8th.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (377), hits (438), RBI (343), doubles (99), home runs (67), walks (305), AVG (.276), OBP (.401) and SLG (.485). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Anthony Volpe (1st, 45RBI), Austin Wells (2nd, 39RBI), Trevor Hauver (T-4th, 35RBI), Andres Chaparro (6th, 34RBI) and Pat DeMarco (T-8th, 31RBI).

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.