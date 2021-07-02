Oscar Rojas Named Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Month

St. Lucie Mets pitcher Oscar Rojas

(St. Lucie Mets)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - St. Lucie Mets pitcher Oscar Rojas has been named the Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Month for June.

Rojas made five starts in June and posted a 2-0 record with a 0.98 ERA. He allowed just three earned runs over 27.2 innings. Rojas scattered 19 hits, walked only six and struck out 25. His WHIP was 0.90 and opponents batted just .204 against him.

Rojas made his team debut on June 1 and blanked Fort Myers over 5.0 innings. Five days later he shut out the Mighty Mussels again over 5.0 innings to nab Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Week honors.

Rojas' best performance of June was his last start of the month. He tossed a complete game shutout (7.0 innings) at home against the Dunedin Blue Jays on June 25. He tied his career high with nine strikeouts in the Mets 5-0 win.

Rojas, 22, was signed by the Mets as a non-drafted free agent in 2017. The native of Guanajuato, Mexico is pitching for the first time since 2018. He missed 2019 due to Tommy John surgery and 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor league season.

Rojas is the first St. Lucie player to earn Player or Pitcher of the Month honors this season.

