'Tugas Feel Grand, Blast Past Flying Tigers, 7-1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - LHP Packy Naughton shined over 6.1 innings, while DH Stuart Fairchild's first-inning grand slam proved to be plenty of offense, as the Daytona Tortugas cruised past the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 7-1, in front of 2,681 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Tortugas (16-17) wasted no time getting their bats to percolate. 2B Alejo Lopez (1-4, R) and 3B Jonathan India (1-4, R, SO) reached on back-to-back singles in the bottom of the first, while CF Drew Mount (1-3, 2 R, 2B, BB) drew a free pass to load the bases. On a 1-1 offering, Fairchild (1-4, R, HR, 4 RBI, 2 SO) cracked a fly ball just to the right of the manual scoreboard in left-center. The grand slam - the 23-year-old's first homer of the year and Daytona's first four-RBI dinger of the season - gave the 'Tugas an early 4-0 advantage.

Lakeland (14-18) finally got on the board in the top of the fifth on a run-scoring ground-rule double by 1B Reynaldo Rivera (1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 SO), but Daytona had an immediate answer.

With one out in the bottom of the frame, SS José Garcia (1-4, R, HR, RBI) wallopped a majestic fly ball way past The Jack's manual scoreboard for a solo home run. The long ball - his first of 2019 - stretched the Tortugas lead back to four, 5-1.

An inning later, it was a mix of speed and power that added to the advantage. Mount smacked a double to right-center and proceeded to swipe third base. A few offerings later, a wild pitch was uncorked and Mount slid in to score, expanding the lead to 6-1. Two batters after, 1B Yonathan Mendoza (1-4, R, HR, RBI) laced a deep drive to right. The 25-year-old's blast cleared the fence for a solo home run - his first of the campaign, as well - to make it a 7-1 affair.

That was plenty of support for Naughton (6.2 IP, 6 H, R, ER, BB, 7 SO) who was superb on Thursday night. The West Roxbury, Mass. native lasted 6.2 innings - the longest outing by any Daytona pitcher so far this season - and punched out seven to garner his third win of the season.

Lakeland's RHP Dane Myers (6.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, BB, 2 SO) did not enjoy similar success. The former Rice Owl yielded seven runs on eight hits over six innings, suffering his fourth defeat.

Daytona will look to earn the series victory on Friday evening, as RHP Austin Orewiler (0-3, 5.18 ERA) is expected to grab the ball for the Tortugas. Lakeland is expected to counter with LHP Tarik Skubal (2-2, 3.07 ERA).

