Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, May 9 at St. Lucie

May 9, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





After dropping two of three to Fort Myers, the Charlotte Stone Crabs begin a three-game series at 6:30 p.m. tonight against the St. Lucie Mets. RHP Jose De Leon is scheduled to make a rehab start against LHP Kevin Smith of St. Lucie.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS DROP SERIES TO MIRACLE

After claiming the series opener, the Stone Crabs dropped two of three to the Fort Myers Miracle, losing Wednesday's finale 4-3. Michael Plassmeyer went three scoreless innings in his High-A debut before a rain delay ended his outing early. Charlotte visits St. Lucie Thursday for a three-game series.

PITCHING PROWESS

The biggest reason for Charlotte's improvement this year has been their pitching. Since April 16, the Stone Crabs have pitched to a 3.15 ERA (65 ER in 185.2 IP), going 12-9 while lowering their season mark from 4.23 to 3.54. Over the last 19 games, the starting rotation had combined to go 5-2 with a 1.92 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP.

(79.2 IP, 56 H, 17 ER, 21 BB, 64 K)

MEET THE METS

The Stone Crabs begin a three-game set with the St. Lucie Mets Thursday, the first time they've met the New York affiliate this year. St. Lucie's batters have struck out the fewest times of anyone in the Florida State League, and rank in the top half of the circut in runs, batting and OPS.

REINFORCEMENTS HAVE ARRIVED

After a reaching a season-high 12 inacive players last week, the Stone Crabs have received major reinforcements. In the last eight days, Charlotte has added:

3 Top-30 prospects:

- OF/RHP Tanner Dodson (IL, hamstring)

- C Ronaldo Hernandez (temp. inactive list)

- SS Taylor Walls (IL, right quad)

No. 2 starting pitcher in terms of ERA

- RHP Tommy Romero (IL, back)

2 Major Leaguers on rehab:

- INF Matt Duffy (hamstring)

- RHP Jose De Leon (Tommy John surgery)

GOMEZ THE BEST OF THE WEEK

The Florida State League announced that Stone Crabs outfielder Moises Gomez has been named the league's Player of the Week. Over his last eight contests, Moises Gomez is 13-for-28 with 7 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI and 6 walks, raising his OPS from .484 to .741.

COMEBACK CRABS

Leads have not been safe in Stone Crabs games this season. Saturday marked the ninth comeback win for Charlotte, meaning they've held the lead from wire-to-wire only five times all season. The team that scores first is a stunning 16-17 in Charlotte games this year.

UNCLUTCH CRABS

Despite a clutch surge in Tampa last week, the Stone Crabs have sturggled all year in clutch situations. For the season, they are hitting .214/.291/.314 with runners on base and .211/.280/.309 with runners in scoring position, well below their season slash line of .230/.310/.335.

SCHEDULE MATTERS

The Stone Crabs began the season by playing the four best teams in the Florida State League for 17 straight games. This weekend, they completed a stretch of 13 straight games against losing clubs. The results correlate with the opponent:

Vs. Top 4 teams: 6-11

Vs. Losing teams: 8-5

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.