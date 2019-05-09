Marauders and Cardinals Suspended

Bradenton, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Bradenton Marauders and the Palm Beach Cardinals was suspended due to rain in the middle of the third inning at LECOM Park. The Marauders led 1-0 at the time of the suspension. The game will be completed at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

The suspended game will be played to its regulation length of nine innings with Friday's regularly schedule game beginning after a 30-minute intermission. The regularly scheduled game will be scheduled for seven innings in duration. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets to Thursday night's suspended game can be exchanged at the LECOM Park box office for a ticket to both games on Friday or for any other future 2019 Bradenton Marauders home game. Exchanges can be made any time the box office is open.

Friday's team photo giveaway for the first 1,000 fans will commence when gates open at 4:30 p.m. The postgame faith testimonials associated with Faith and Family Night will take place following the conclusion of the second game.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@Pirates.com.

