Dunedin Opens a Series with Clearwater

May 9, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





Clearwater Threshers at. Dunedin Blue Jays

Jack Russell Memorial Stadium, Clearwater, FL.-6:30 E.T

RHP Andrew Brown (1-3, 9.53)-CLR vs. RHP Maximo Castillo (1-3, 2.93)-Dun

GET THE HECK OUT WITH A WIN: Last night, Dunedin defeated Tampa by the final score of 1-0. RHP Graham Spraker threw six innings, and struck out five on the way to his fourth victory of the year. Tampa's lone chance to score came in the bottom of the third when they put runners on at second and third with one out. Aaron Hicks lifted a shallow fly-ball to center; Cal Stevenson made the catch and fired a one hop thrown to the plate to thrown out the runner Max Burt tagging from third. The D-Jays rode that momentum into the top of the fourth and scored the lone run in the game on Demi Orimoloye's RBI single allowing Alejandro Kirk to score. The bullpen combination of Emmerson Jimenez, Brad Wilson and Dany Jimenez secured the victory with three scoreless and two holds and a save registered.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Dunedin and Clearwater are set to play game one of a three game series. It's the fifth of 16 matchups between the two division rivals in 2019. The Blue Jays took three of four on opening weekend from the Threshers 4/4-7. Additionally, tonight's game marks the start of a seven game, eight day homestand that includes a league wide off-day on Sunday for Mother's Day. The Blue Jays check in having won eight of 13, and 10 of their last 18 games.

SERIES VICTORIES: With the win on Wednesday evening, the Blue Jays took two of three from Tampa and have won seven total series in 2019 with a four and two game sweep. Dunedin has won two of the last three series dating back to April 25th.

HOME SWEET HOME...SORTA: After a month filled with 18 official road games and 20 games played outside of the Dunedin/Clearwater area in total, the May schedule features 18 official home games that will be played at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium in Clearwater, FL. Additionally, the schedule includes a six game homestand (5/9-16) and a seven game home swing (5/23-30).

