Miracle & Tarpons Postponed; Twin Bill on Friday

May 9, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - Rain washed away the series opener between the Fort Myers Miracle and the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium. The team's will play a double header on Friday.

The Miracle and Tarpons have not played each other this season. Last year, the team's split 12 games, 6-6.

Fort Myers enters the series on a two-game winning streak and has the best record in the Florida State League at 22-11. Tampa sits at 15-18 on the season and trails Dunedin by six games in the North Division.

Game one of Friday's doubleheader will start at 3:30 p.m. Game two will follow at 6:30 p.m.

