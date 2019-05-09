Fire Frogs Jab Jupiter, 4-2

May 9, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





JUPITER, FL: A three-run home run off the bat of Drew Lugbauer propelled the Florida Fire Frogs past the Jupiter Hammerheads, 4-2, on Thursday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

With the game scoreless in the fourth, William Contreras and Jefrey Ramos got on the bases ahead of Lugbauer. He obliged by smacking his fourth long ball of the season over the fence in left to put the Fire Frogs in front, 3-0.

Florida would grab another run in the fifth on an RBI single from Riley Unroe, scoring Brett Langhorne to make it 4-0.

Langhorne got on the bases three times, achieving that feat for the second straight night. Unroe extended his team-best hitting streak to 9 and his on-base streak to 18.

The only time RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-2) faced some trouble was the fifth. He surrendered an RBI knock to Victor Victor Mesa, cutting the lead to three. Otherwise, he worked around four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five frames to gather his first Advanced-A win.

Mesa would single in another run in the seventh off RHP Brooks Wilson to trim the Florida lead to 4-2. The Marlins top prospect went 2-4 with a walk on Thursday.

Wilson registered his first hold, permitting just the one run and two hits with three punchouts mixed in his two stanzas. RHP Sean McLaughlin earned the two-inning save while shutting down a rally-bid from the Hammerheads in the eighth.

RHP Sixto Sanchez (0-2) gave up eight hits and four runs in six innings of work. RHP Taylor Braley was solid out of the pen, shutting out the Fire Frogs the rest of the way.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs will aspire for a series triumph on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-1, 2.25) goes for the Fire Frogs against LHP Will Stewart (1-2, 6.23).

