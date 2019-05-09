Tarpons to Honor Local Heroes on Military Appreciation Night Saturday, May 18th

TAMPA Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons are set to host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 18th, when they play host to the Daytona Tortugas. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Armed Forces Card Set, featuring military members local to the Tampa Bay Area. The Tarpons will also honor those heroes in an on-field ceremony.

Tarpons players and coaches will wear special military-themed uniforms that will be available for bid in an online auction. The auction will open on Friday, May 10th at 8:00 a.m. and last until Saturday, May 18th at 7:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Central Florida USO. "The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation." - www.centralflorida.uso.org.

To bid on the jerseys, visit: http://tarponsbaseball.milbauctions.com/gallery.cfm.

Following the game, fans are invited to stay and witness a fireworks extravaganza.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tarponsbaseball.com, at the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office. Tickets start at $5 for upper reserved seating, $8 for lower reserved seating, and parking is always free.

