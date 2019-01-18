Tuesday's Game Reschedule to March 9th

January 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





Due to a scheduling conflict this coming Tuesday's game (1/22) versus the Evansville Thunderbolts has been rescheduled to Saturday March 9th at 7:10 P.M.

All tickets that have been purchased for Tuesday's game will be honored on March 9th.

Get your tickets online at QuadCityStorm.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.