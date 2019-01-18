Tuesday's Game Reschedule to March 9th
January 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
Due to a scheduling conflict this coming Tuesday's game (1/22) versus the Evansville Thunderbolts has been rescheduled to Saturday March 9th at 7:10 P.M.
All tickets that have been purchased for Tuesday's game will be honored on March 9th.
Get your tickets online at QuadCityStorm.com!
Check out the Quad City Storm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2019
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (14-14-0) vs Marksmen (14-11-3) - 7:05 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Tuesday's Game Reschedule to March 9th - Quad City Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad City Storm Stories
- Tuesday's Game Reschedule to March 9th
- Storm Add Casale
- Storm Acquire Second Goaltender
- Nikiforov Placed On Season Ending IR
- McKeown Returns From ECHL Toledo