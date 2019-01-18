Dawgs Fall Late to Fayetteville, 3-2

January 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - Jordan Carvalho had a goal and an assist and Jacob Caffrey made 29 saves but the Fayetteville Marksmen netted the eventual game-winning goal with just 2:11 remaining as they beat the Rail Yard Dawgs, 3-2, in front of a crowd of 5,509 on Friday night at Berglund Center.

With the game tied at two in the waning moments of the third, the Marksmen got a loose puck and walked in with an odd-man rush. Taylor McCloy fed Darren McCormack who let loose a snap shot that beat Caffrey high, giving the Marksmen a 3-2 lead.

The Dawgs pulled Caffrey for the extra attacker with just over a minute to play and had a flurry of chances that they couldn't sneak past Nathan Perry. Fayetteville held on until the final horn and took the win, 3-2.

The Rail Yard Dawgs started fast in the opening frame. While working shorthanded, they cleared it out of their zone and Perry skated behind his net to play the puck. With pressure applied by Carvalho, Perry mishandled the puck and Carvalho took it away. He fed a backhanded pass to the slot where Jeff Jones tapped it into the open net to make the score, 1-0.

Fayetteville answered during the same power play. Travis Jeke took a slap shot from the point that was deflected in front by Jake Hauswirth. The puck trickled between Caffrey's legs and the game was tied at one.

The Marksmen snagged the lead in the second when Hauswirth had his first attempt stopped by the stick of a sprawling Caffrey but chipped the rebound into the net. Roanoke countered about five minutes later as a long Zach Nieminen pass sprung Carvalho for a breakaway. He carried it in and flicked a wrister top shelf past Perry to tie the game at two.

Carvalho led the offense with a goal and an assist, Jones scored and Caffrey made 29 saves in the loss. Hauswirth paced the Fayetteville attack with a pair of goals and Perry stopped 24 shots in the winning effort. The announced attendance of 5,509 was the largest crowd of the season to date for the Dawgs and the third-largest crowd in franchise history.

Roanoke's loss was its third in a row and it fell to 14-15-0. The Marksmen won for the eighth straight game and improved to 15-11-3. The Rail Yard Dawgs will make their final scheduled trip to Fayetteville on Saturday night to again face the Marksmen. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

