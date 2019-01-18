Preview: Mayhem at Evansville Thunderbolts (Game 30)

Mayhem Shut Out on 90's Night

Wearing Simpsons-themed jerseys on 90's Night last Saturday against the Birmingham Bulls, the Mayhem failed to generate any offense and fell by a 3-0 final. They fired a season-high 47 shots on net, but could not solve Mavric Parks.

Parks played phenomenally in goal, but the Mayhem did not make his life difficult enough as they had done on Friday in their 7-5 victory. They did not create enough screens or point-blank opportunities to make Parks uncomfortable. Scoring early against Parks on Friday created a snowball effect in which the Birmingham net-minder could not return back to top form, but on Saturday, he was in a rhythm the Mayhem could not disrupt.

It was a frustrating defeat, considering the Mayhem put up the most shots in a game they had all season in front of their biggest crowd (3,019) since March of 2018. Scoring an early goal will be critical again for the Mayhem, as they face a team they haven't seen since the 2018 playoffs.

The Matchup

Both squads tonight have faced severe troubles since 2019 began. They've each dropped five of their last six games, and with half of the season now finished, both teams would like to use this weekend as a turning point for their recent struggles. Last season, the Mayhem managed a 4-1-2 record against the Evansville Thunderbolts, with the last four matchups all going to extra time. In the Challenge Round of the playoffs, the Mayhem dropped Game 1 against the Bolts before steamrolling them on home ice in back-to-back games to advance to the Semi-Finals.

Ian Sylves started the season in Evansville, playing just one game for Ian Moran's squad before being released by the team on October 31st. After a spectacular start for the Mayhem, Sylves' play has cooled off of late, and he will have as big of a chip on his shoulder as anyone on Macon's roster this weekend. Nothing would make Sylves happier than to earn his first win in nearly a month against the team which let him go early into the season.

Reynolds to Debut against Former Squad

Sean Reynolds will make his Mayhem debut this weekend in Evansville. Reynolds (6'0", 180) played four seasons at Lawrence University (NCAA DIII) before graduating and joining the Thunderbolts in the 2017-18 season. While there, Reynolds tallied 8 points (3G, 5A) in 21 games, splitting his time with the Danville Dashers of the Federal Hockey League. To start this season, the Anaheim, CA native was one of the final players cut from the Mayhem's Training Camp in early October, after which he was promptly welcomed by the Elmira Enforcers of the FHL. Reynolds led Elmira in scoring with 39 points (18G, 21A) in 27 games when he was called up by Leo Thomas earlier this week. He will sport the #11 for the Mayhem.

Margaritas Watch Party / Stranger Things Night

Margaritas at Mercer Village will be streaming this weekend's games on the big screen. Margaritas has served Macon and Middle Georgia delicious Mexican food and drinks in a fun, festive atmosphere for almost 20 years. The Mercer Village location is at 1602 Montpelier Avenue in Macon. All fans are welcome.

The Mayhem's next promotional night will be Stranger Things Night on Friday, January 25th. Fans can enjoy the Netflix hit series as the Mayhem play host to the Huntsville Havoc for the first time this season.

