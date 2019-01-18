Ice Flyers Host Undie Sunday

We at the Pensacola Ice Flyers are asking our fans to help us give back to our community. Next Sunday, January 27th at 4:05 p.m., we are teaming up with Waterfront Mission for our inaugural "Undie Sunday" theme night. On this day, we are asking for fans to bring new, unopened packages of underwear, undershirts, and socks and throw them onto the ice after the first Ice Flyers goal.

Undie Sunday is very similar to our Teddy Bear Toss Nights, except with underwear!

You will bring new, unopened packages of underwear, undershirts and socks to the game and have them ready to throw onto the ice after one of our players scores the first Ice Flyers goal.

If any of the items you bring in are not in plastic packaging, such as some brands of socks, please bring them in a plastic or resealable bag so that way the items can be delivered to Waterfront Mission in pristine condition after you have thrown them onto the ice.

Please keep in mind that underwear items are needed for women and children as well, and not just for men. These items will be collected by players and staff and donated to the Waterfront Mission.

People wanting to donate other additional items to Waterfront Mission can do so by dropping them off at Fan Services above section 106.

