Bulls Lose a Tough Game at Home
January 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL: The Birmingham Bulls lose a tight game against Pensacola at home in front of 2000+.
Austin Daae scored 2 goals for Birmingham with 1 assist. Goalie Sebastian Andersson, a new addition to the Bulls roster ended the night with 32 saves
The Birmingham Bulls moves to to 20-7-1 on the season and remain in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.
NEXT GAME:
Saturday January 19, 2019
Pensacola Ice Flyers
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama
