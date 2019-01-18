Bulls Lose a Tough Game at Home

PELHAM, AL: The Birmingham Bulls lose a tight game against Pensacola at home in front of 2000+.

Austin Daae scored 2 goals for Birmingham with 1 assist. Goalie Sebastian Andersson, a new addition to the Bulls roster ended the night with 32 saves

The Birmingham Bulls moves to to 20-7-1 on the season and remain in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

NEXT GAME:

Saturday January 19, 2019

Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

