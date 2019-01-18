Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (14-14-0) vs Marksmen (14-11-3) - 7:05 PM

January 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(14-14-0), 7th SPHL, 28 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(14-11-3), 6th SPHL, 31 Pts

January 18, 2019 - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Referee: Eric Krasnichuk| Linesmen: Matt Pettigrew, Jason Messimore

LAST TIME OUT: Jacob Caffrey made 33 saves on 34 shots but the Roanoke offense could not support his strong showing as the Rail Yard Dawgs were shut out by the Fayetteville Marksmen, 1-0, Saturday night at the Crown Coliseum. Fayetteville's Nathan Perry made 22 saves in the Marksmen win.

OVER AND OVER AGAIN: Roanoke and Fayetteville are set to meet on Friday for the 11th time this season and the third of four straight matchups. The Rail Yard Dawgs are 4-6-0 against the Marksmen and have lost the last three. They have a record of 2-3-0 both at home and on the road in Fayetteville. Following the stretch of four straight against the Marksmen, the Rail Yard Dawgs will only play them once more. The two will meet for the final time in the regular season on March 23 in Roanoke.

FAYETTEVILLE HITTING THE MARK: Fayetteville beat the Rail Yard Dawgs twice last weekend and extended its season-best winning streak to seven games. The Marksmen's heater comes on the heels of a six-game winless streak and the Dawgs have been victimized for three of the seven victories. It is the longest active winning streak in the SPHL and tied for the third-longest in the league this season. Only Birmingham (11 wins) and Macon (nine wins) have had longer winning streaks in the 2018-19 season.

BLANKED: The Rail Yard Dawgs were shut out on Saturday for the second time this season and sixth time in franchise history. Roanoke has yet to shut out an opponent this year and has two shutout victories in its previous two seasons.

WE'RE HALFWAY THERE: Roanoke has now played exactly have of its 56-game schedule and owns a record of 14-14-0. The Dawgs have 12 home games and 16 road games remaining. They are 8-8-0 at home and 6-6-0 on the road this year. Roanoke has not been more than three games below or two games above the .500 mark this season. In 2017-18 the Dawgs were 9-16-3 at the halfway mark and went 17-10-1 in the second half of the regular season.

COLOR CHANGE: Beginning on Friday night, the SPHL jersey color rules will flip for the remainder of the season as teams will default to wearing their dark jerseys at home and road teams will wear white jerseys. The Rail Yard Dawgs have gone 5-6-0 in their blue jerseys which will now serve as the primary home sweaters.

NOT SO POWERFUL PLAY: The Roanoke power play is just 1-for-20 over its last five games. Prior to that stretch the Dawgs had a power play goal in six consecutive games.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will head south to North Carolina to take on the Marksmen at 6:00 PM on Saturday night. It is Roanoke's final scheduled trip to Fayetteville's Crown Coliseum this season.

