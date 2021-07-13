Tuesday's Doughboys Game Suspended in Third Inning

July 13, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







Johnson City's game against Danville on Tuesday night has been suspended due to inclement weather in the area.

The game, tied 2-2 in the top of the third inning with no outs, will resume on July 28th in Danville, Virginia. The time when the game will resume has yet to be determined.

Before the rain, Alan Espinal crushed his first double of the season in the second inning to center field to score Alex Reyna, and Cherokee Nichols hit an RBI single to score Espinal and tie the game at 2-2 after the second frame. However, before the third inning could officially get underway, inclement weather forced the suspension of play.

Johnson City will have an off-day on Wednesday before returning to TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday night to start a series with the Bluefield Ridge Runners. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

Fans can view a complete array of ticket options for upcoming Doughboy games by visiting: https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/johnson-city/tickets

Fans can access live and archived video coverage of every Doughboys home game by visiting: https://appalachianleague.univtec.com/home

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.