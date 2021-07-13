NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Kingsport Axmen Issue Statement

July 13, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release


A player has been removed from the team for conduct of concern and violation of team rules. As we continue to evaluate the facts of the matter, we have postponed the game and will keep our fans informed.
