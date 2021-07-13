River Turtles Sweep Burlington Scoring 17 Runs in Finale

July 13, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Gilbert Solid At The Plate With Four Hits, Burlington Sock Puppets Lose To Pulaski River Turtles

Benji Gilbert had a fantastic day at the plate with four hits, but the Burlington Sock Puppets fell to the Pulaski River Turtles 17-11 on Tuesday. Gilbert singled in the third, singled in the fourth, doubled in the sixth, and homered in the ninth.

Despite the loss, Burlington did collect 13 hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Pulaski had 15 hits on the way to victory.

Burlington got on the board in the first inning when Pulaski starter Ty Ruhl got Cole Reynolds to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored.

The River Turtles pulled away for good with 14 runs in the fifth inning. In the fifth Jackson Beamon doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, Mark Trotta doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs, Garrett Rice singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs, Beamon drew a walk, scoring one run, Ryan Johnson doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring three runs, Trotta was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Conner Gore singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, and Rice doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Burlington tallied four runs in the third inning. The Sock Puppets scored its runs on a walk by Andrew Lujan, an error by the River Turtles, and a Brenden Bell double.

Ruhl pitched Pulaski to victory. The right-hander allowed five hits and six runs over five innings, striking out seven. Lucas Reed and Irvin Escobar entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

AJ Ortiz took the loss for Burlington. The pitcher surrendered seven runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning.

Brady Huddlestun started the game for the Puppets. The righty surrendered one run on five hits over four innings, striking out six

Burlington hit two home runs on the day. Gilbert had a dinger in the ninth inning, and Brayden Merrick went for the long ball in the seventh inning.

Burlington totaled 13 hits in the game. Gilbert and Merrick each racked up multiple hits for the Sock Puppets. Gilbert went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead Burlington in the hit column.

Pulaski racked up 15 hits on the day. Gore, Trotta, Rice, Johnson, Ross Lovich, and Cameron Leary each collected multiple hits for Pulaski River Turtles. Gore led the River Turtles with three hits in six at bats.

After an off day Wednesday, the Puppet homestand will continue on Thursday with a matchup with the Princeton Whistlepigs. First pitch is scheduled for 7PM from Burlington Athletic Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.