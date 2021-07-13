River Riders Defeat State Liners 3-1

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The River Riders defeated the Bristol State Liners 3-1 Monday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Starting RHP Gehrig Mosiello (TCU) recorded Elizabethton's longest start of the season at five innings.

The River Riders jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a two-out RBI double by John Montes (UCF), scoring designated hitter Sam Thompson (TCU).

Mosiello surrendered just three hits in five innings while striking out three and walking none.

In the bottom of the fourth left fielder, DJ Sullivan led off the inning with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Shortstop Marcus Brown (Oklahoma State University) singled with two outs to score Thompson from second.

The State Liners scored one unearned run against LHP Jillian Clavelle (Sacramento City) on a Cort Maynard (North Carolina A&T) RBI single.

The E-Town pitching staff gave up just three walks between Mosiello, RHP Casey Keller, and Clavelle, the lowest amount of the season.

