Tucson Sugar Skulls Preparing for a Rematch against the Arizona Rattlers

July 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are set to travel to the Desert Diamond Arena against their in-state rivals, the Arizona Rattlers. Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Sugar Skulls are determined to end their season on a high note and play spoiler to the Rattlers, who currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference.

The Sugar Skulls faced a tough challenge in Week 16, losing their sixth consecutive game. The matchup saw both Kenyatta Allen and Quincy Patterson take the reins at quarterback. Allen and Patterson combined for a stat line of 8/20 for 66 yards, including one touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown. Although the passing game struggled against Duke City, running back Devonte Sapp-Lynch stepped up, recording 64 yards and three touchdowns on 15 rushes.

With one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the league, averaging just 35.4 points per game, the team is keen on refining its offensive strategies. Defensively, the Sugar Skulls have shown resilience, allowing an average of 44.9 points per game, placing them in the middle of the league rankings. The defense will be pivotal in containing the high-powered Rattlers' offense and giving Tucson a fighting chance to secure a victory.

Adding to the excitement, the Sugar Skulls have a new quarterback joining the roster this week, veteran Vincent Espinoza. This addition is expected to bolster the team's offensive capabilities and provide fresh energy as they take on the Rattlers. The coaching staff is optimistic about the impact this new player will have and is eager to see how the team performs with this added depth.

Fans are encouraged to come out and support the Tucson Sugar Skulls as they aim to cap off the season with a victory against their fierce rivals. The game promises to be an intense battle, showcasing the spirit and determination of the Sugar Skulls as they lay the groundwork for a successful future.

