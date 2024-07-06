Arizona Drops Iowa, Bringing Them to Fourth Place in the West as Regular Season Dwindles
July 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Arizona Rattlers News Release
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Rattlers returned to their winning ways in dominant fashion, ousting the Iowa Barnstormers in front of a packed arena 55-26, moving into fourth place in the Western Conference standings. With two games left in the regular season, all is up for grabs for the final playoff spot.
The Arizona Rattlers were looking to bounce back following the disappointing defeat to the Vegas Knight Hawks and keep their season afloat with a win against a struggling Barnstomers squad, winning two of their last five games. Iowa looked to spoil the fun on Stryker's birthday evening, scoring on the first drive. Quarterback Brandon Alt found a wide-open Quian Williams in the endzone. The Arizona Rattlers would answer to their own accord and equal the scoreline with a Shannon Brooks rushing touchdown. The Rattlers wouldn't score again until the early stages of the second quarter. Trailing Iowa 11-7, Dalton Sneed kept the ball to himself and dove into the endzone for a Rattlers lead. The offense found their footing following Sneed's touchdown. Adding to the scoreline was Nih-jer Jackson, catching a perfectly placed throw from Sneed, and less than four minutes in the half, Brooks would run it in for his second touchdown. Arizona would concede one touchdown in the second quarter and headed into the locker room with a 34-18 lead.
The defense, picking right where they left off, Dillion Winfrey picked off Alt, leading to a quarterback touchdown from Sneed. The Rattler's defense was ready to play in the half, holding Iowa to seven points in the second half. Sneed took matters into his own hands, rushing into the endzone for a Rattler's touchdown. Arizona would score again courtesy of a Brooks touchdown. Sneed would end the night with three rushing touchdowns and lead the Rattlers to a pivotal win.
With two games left to play in the regular season, the Arizona Rattlers host the Tuscon Sugar Skulls next Sunday, July 7, at 5:05 p.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from July 6, 2024
- Tucson Sugar Skulls Preparing for a Rematch against the Arizona Rattlers - Tucson Sugar Skulls
- Pirates Roll over Quad City, Punching Their Ticket to 2024 IFL Playoffs - Massachusetts Pirates
- San Diego Wins Important Matchup against Northern Arizona, Aiding Strike Force's Playoff Push - San Diego Strike Force
- Arizona Drops Iowa, Bringing Them to Fourth Place in the West as Regular Season Dwindles - Arizona Rattlers
- Duke City Shows out at Home, Defeating the Sugar Skulls 44-32 - Tucson Sugar Skulls
- Green Bay Clinches Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs Following Win over Tulsa - Green Bay Blizzard
- Arizona Rattlers to Face Tucson Sugar Skulls in Crucial Final Home Game of the Regular Season - Arizona Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arizona Rattlers Stories
- Arizona Drops Iowa, Bringing Them to Fourth Place in the West as Regular Season Dwindles
- Arizona Rattlers to Face Tucson Sugar Skulls in Crucial Final Home Game of the Regular Season
- Rattlers Face Barnstormers in Must-Win Showdown
- Rattlers Travel to Vegas Looking to Continue Their Streak
- Arizona Takes Down Wranglers Within In-State Battle