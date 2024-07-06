Arizona Drops Iowa, Bringing Them to Fourth Place in the West as Regular Season Dwindles

July 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Rattlers returned to their winning ways in dominant fashion, ousting the Iowa Barnstormers in front of a packed arena 55-26, moving into fourth place in the Western Conference standings. With two games left in the regular season, all is up for grabs for the final playoff spot.

The Arizona Rattlers were looking to bounce back following the disappointing defeat to the Vegas Knight Hawks and keep their season afloat with a win against a struggling Barnstomers squad, winning two of their last five games. Iowa looked to spoil the fun on Stryker's birthday evening, scoring on the first drive. Quarterback Brandon Alt found a wide-open Quian Williams in the endzone. The Arizona Rattlers would answer to their own accord and equal the scoreline with a Shannon Brooks rushing touchdown. The Rattlers wouldn't score again until the early stages of the second quarter. Trailing Iowa 11-7, Dalton Sneed kept the ball to himself and dove into the endzone for a Rattlers lead. The offense found their footing following Sneed's touchdown. Adding to the scoreline was Nih-jer Jackson, catching a perfectly placed throw from Sneed, and less than four minutes in the half, Brooks would run it in for his second touchdown. Arizona would concede one touchdown in the second quarter and headed into the locker room with a 34-18 lead.

The defense, picking right where they left off, Dillion Winfrey picked off Alt, leading to a quarterback touchdown from Sneed. The Rattler's defense was ready to play in the half, holding Iowa to seven points in the second half. Sneed took matters into his own hands, rushing into the endzone for a Rattler's touchdown. Arizona would score again courtesy of a Brooks touchdown. Sneed would end the night with three rushing touchdowns and lead the Rattlers to a pivotal win.

With two games left to play in the regular season, the Arizona Rattlers host the Tuscon Sugar Skulls next Sunday, July 7, at 5:05 p.m. CT.

