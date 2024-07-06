San Diego Wins Important Matchup against Northern Arizona, Aiding Strike Force's Playoff Push

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Regardless of how it's labeled, the Strike Force won a big game on the road against Northern Arizona on Saturday, 57-43. The win makes the path to the postseason a little clearer for San Diego than if they would have lost to their conference foe.

The Strike Force offense came out of the gates firing and never looked back. Quarterback Nate Davis found wide receiver Arthur Jackson III for a 35-yard score on the offense's first play from scrimmage, and it was a sign of things to come. When the dust settled after the final whistle, Davis had thrown for 231 yards and seven touchdowns on 19/28 passing. Six of the seven touchdowns went to Jackson, who had 167 yards and six trips to the endzone.

San Diego's defense didn't have eye-popping numbers but got the job done when needed. They forced the IFL's second-most efficient passer, Wranglers quarterback Josh Jones into an interception at the end of the first half that would loom large. The Strike Force would get the first possession of the second half and score a touchdown.

The Strike Force defense also forced and recovered two fumbles on the day, cementing a win in the turnover battle.

Defensive back Tariq Thompson had a team-high seven solo tackles and added a forced fumble.

Rudy Johnson had two touchdowns on the day: One rushing and one receiving.

Jackson III got into the endzone a lot Saturday. Two times stood out: a hurdle effort in the second quarter and a one-handed grab to seal the game in the fourth.

Kicker Conor Mangan added a fumble recovery to his stat sheet against his former team. Mangan also went 7-for-8 in the PAT department, including a perfect 2-for-2 on dropkicks.

The Strike Force now sits at 9-5 on the season, tied for the third playoff spot in the Western Conference with the Arizona Rattlers. The Wranglers (8-5) now sit a half-game back of San Diego.

The Strike Force finishes the regular season with games at home against the two teams above them in the West. They welcome the Vegas Knight Hawks to Pechanga Arena on July 6 and the Bay Area Panthers on July 20.

