Arizona Rattlers to Face Tucson Sugar Skulls in Crucial Final Home Game of the Regular Season

July 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Glendale, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers are gearing up for a critical showdown against the Tucson Sugar Skulls in their final home game of the regular season. This marks the second encounter between the two teams this season, following a thrilling 38-32 victory by the Rattlers in Tucson. The Game will take place at Desert Diamond Arena, on Sunday, July 7th at 3:05 PM.

A Brief History

The Rattlers boast a dominant 9-2 record against the Sugar Skulls since their first meeting in March 2019. Their longest win streak against Tucson spanned seven games, culminating in a narrow 64-73 defeat on May 7, 2022. Since then, the Rattlers have split their subsequent four matchups, maintaining a 2-2 record. Importantly, the Rattlers have never lost more than one game in a row to the Sugar Skulls. Their most decisive victory came on March 16, 2019, with a commanding 63-28 win, while their closest contest was a nail-biting 50-49 home win on June 8, 2019.

Season Performance and Key Statistics

The Rattlers are currently averaging an impressive 53.27 points per game against the Sugar Skulls and 49.9 points per game overall this season, positioning them fourth in the league in offensive scoring. In contrast, the Sugar Skulls, with a 2-10 record, are averaging 43.45 points per game against the Rattlers and 35.4 points per game this season, ranking near the bottom of the league in offensive production.

While the Sugar Skulls have shown strength in both offensive and defensive rushing, averaging 104.3 rushing yards per game compared to the Rattlers' 84.1 yards, both teams face challenges in run defense. The Sugar Skulls allow an average of 80.5 rushing yards per game, whereas the Rattlers concede 90.4 yards, placing them second to last in the league.

Critical Playoff Implications

The Rattlers are currently fourth in the Western Conference and share a nearly identical record with two other teams in their conference. With the playoff race heating up, every game takes on added significance. Fresh off a decisive victory over Iowa last week, the Rattlers are riding a wave of momentum as they prepare for this pivotal matchup against Tucson.

