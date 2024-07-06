Duke City Shows out at Home, Defeating the Sugar Skulls 44-32

July 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, Ariz. - On the verge of snapping a five-game losing streak, the Sugar Skulls could not finish the job as they were bested by the Gladiators, 44-32.

For the second consecutive game, Tucson went into the fourth quarter with a lead, only to find themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard by the end of it. Once again, the Skulls were plagued by inconsistent kicking and quarterbacking throughout the majority of the contest.

Without a doubt, the Sugar Skulls have every right to hang their heads high after displaying a phenomenal effort on the gridiron. Not only did Tucson fight to the bitter end, but they also weren't afraid to put their bodies on the line. Trailing 41-32 with just under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, wideout Mike Carrigan attempted to make a leaping touchdown grab on third-and-20 that culminated in him landing on his backside in the first row of end zone seats. Even though Carrigan wasn't able to come away with the highlight snag for six, plays like these on Saturday demonstrate that the Skulls have no quit in their DNA.

Folks, it is safe to say that running back Devonte Sapp-Lynch is a bona fide Indoor Football League superstar. In fact, it was just another day at the office for the shifty, hard-nosed Tucson halfback. Before anyone in attendance or watching at home could blink, Sapp-Lynch finished his night with not one, not two, but THREE rushing touchdowns. On an evening when Tucson needed their top players to show up, the bruising workhorse would not be denied with the pigskin in his grasp.

In other words, there's a light at the end of the tunnel, a bright day following every dark night, and a rainbow after each storm. As cheesy and cliché as it may sound, there are reasons to be hopeful regarding this team. Although the Sugar Skulls are out of playoff contention this year after clinching a postseason berth last season and haven't been as competitive as they would have liked, three games remain on the schedule to get back on track heading into the offseason.

The Tucson Sugar Skulls will head north on the I-10 to Glendale next Sunday to clash with their in-state rivals, the Arizona Rattlers. Kickoff is slated for 5:05 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.