Green Bay Clinches Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs Following Win over Tulsa

July 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Green Bay Blizzard made the trip down to Tulsa, OK, to face off against the Tulsa Oilers. This was their second matchup of the season with a home playoff game looming for Green Bay with a win while Tulsa tried to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Tulsa started the game with the ball and began moving down the field. The Oilers' first drive was cut short by an interception from Defensive Player of the Year candidate Ravarius Rivers, who had his seventh pick of the season. On the ensuing drive, the Blizzard marched down the field and scored on an EJ Burgess Jr. touchdown. After the kickoff, Tulsa was looking to even the game up, but they could not get a rhythm and elected to attempt a long field goal. The kick was short of the uprights and returned, setting Green Bay up for their next drive. The Blizzard capitalized, scoring on the second EJ Burgess Jr. touchdown of the day, giving Green Bay a 14-0 lead with 2:48 to go in the first quarter. The following drive went from bad to worse for the Oilers as quarterback Andre Sale fumbled the snap, deep in Tulsa territory, but recovered it in the endzone for a safety, giving the Blizzard a 16-point lead and the ball in hand. Green Bay once again capitalized on an Oilers' mishap. A 36-yard pass from Max Meylor to Lowell Patron Jr. set up the Jalyn Cagle touchdown with no time remaining in the first quarter. The quarter came to a close with Blizzard ahead 23-0.

The second quarter began with Tulsa quarterback Andre Sale completing a 37-yard pass to D'Marcus Adams for a touchdown, putting the Oilers on the board. Green Bay's next drive consumed almost nine minutes and ended on a rushing touchdown from quarterback Max Meylor, giving the Blizzard a 23-point lead with just under six minutes left in the half. Tulsa, looking to stay in the game, drove down the field and scored on Alexis Rosario's 18th touchdown this season. With under three minutes remaining in the half, Green Bay knew time was limited and needed to move quickly. They methodically marched down the field and scored with only 27 seconds remaining in the half.

The second half kicked off with the Blizzard looking to add to their lead. However, a promising drive ended with a turnover on downs. Tulsa, looking to cut into the Blizzard lead, marched into the red zone, but a negative-yardage play also turned the ball over on downs. On the following drive, Green Bay used the rest of the third quarter to move down the field and score on another Max Meylor rushing touchdown of the night. The third quarter expired with the score standing at 43-14.

When the fourth quarter commenced, Tulsa was geared up to begin their comeback. They pushed their way down the field and finished the drive with the second touchdown of the evening from D'Marcus Adams. The Oilers attempted a two-point conversion, but the try was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 43-20. The Blizzard were determined not to let Tulsa back into the game, scoring on a Skyler Perry rushing touchdown. The extra point attempt from Andrew Mevis was blocked, but the return was stopped by Mevis, making the tackle as the last man before the endzone, giving Green Bay a 49-20 lead. The Oilers' following possession ended quickly, as they fumbled the ball on the second play of the drive, recovered by Blizzard defensive lineman Olalere Oladipo. Green Bay added a late field goal and a deuce, bringing the game to an end with a final score of 54-20.

Both teams will be on a bye next week but will be back in action on July 13. Green Bay faces off against the Jacksonville Sharks in Jacksonville, FL, while Tulsa remains home, squaring off against the Quad City Steamwheelers.

Tonight's win sets up the Green Bay Blizzard for a home playoff game at the Resch Center on July 26.

