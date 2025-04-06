Rattlers Edge Blizzard

April 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

It is a night of faith, family, and football. Fans packed the stands for the Green Bay Blizzard's Faith and Family Night, presented by Northwinds Adventures, Wood Tech Industries, Thrivent Financial, Q90 FM, and The Family Radio. The home team took on the Arizona Rattlers in a very hard-fought and entertaining game. This electric matchup displayed excellent offense and key defensive plays that had both teams battling until the final seconds.

The Blizzard starts the game hot as kicker Andrew Mevis nails the Deuce on the opening kickoff. Arizona answers as Rattlers quarterback Dalton Sneed hits Isaiah Huston for the go-ahead score. Meylor and the Blizzard remained unfazed as he found wide receiver Zane Lewis for the touchdown to take the lead. Following the touchdown, Dalton Sneed connected with receiver Yo'Heinz Tyler, tacking on another Rattler touchdown. The quarter ends, and the Arizona Rattlers lead 13-8.

On the first play of the second quarter, Meylor hits Kymani "Kimo" Clarke for six, putting the Blizzard ahead. In the very next play, kicker Andrew Mevis nails his second Deuce of the game to add to their lead. Arizona's chance to get the lead back is denied as Green Bay recovers a fumble and sets up an Andrew Mevis field goal. Arizona would not give up as Jamal Miles reeled in the pass to score and tie the game. On the next drive, running back Kimo Clarke scores on the ground this time to put the Blizzard up 27-20. Arizona claps back with a methodical drive, resulting in Yo'Heinz Tyler's second touchdown reception. After Arizona's failed two-point attempt, kicker Andrew Mevis nails the last-second field goal, and the Blizzard go into the half leading 30-26.

Although Green Bay is the Blizzard, they came out of halftime hot. An excellent, well-put-together drive is followed up with Zane Lewis cashing in his second touchdown of the game. On the next drive, the Blizzard's defense halts Arizona's long drive to a field goal. The third quarter ends with Green Bay extending their lead, 37-29.

The fourth quarter begins as Mevis nails another field goal to extend the Blizzard lead to 11. Arizona keeps fighting as Ron Brown Jr. takes it in the endzone to cut the lead to four. The next drive features nice catches and athletic hurdles. Kimo Clarke finishes it off with his third touchdown to extend Green Bay's lead. Following the score, Dalton Sneed hits Corey Reed for six, and the Rattlers convert a two-point conversion to cut the Blizzard lead to just three points. After a failed onside kick, the Blizzard had a chance to close out the game but were stopped by the Rattlers. With less than one minute remaining, Dalton Sneed would take his team down the field and hit Ron Brown Jr. for a final lead-changing touchdown. The Blizzard attempted a final pass, but luck was not on their side this time as the final seconds ticked off the game clock. The Arizona Rattlers came out victorious with a final score of 51 to 47.

The Rattlers and Blizzard competed in a very close, hard-fought game. Green Bay drops to 1-2 on the season, but they have a chance to bounce back this Friday (4/11) when they host the Tulsa Oilers during Kids Night! Arizona improves to 2-0, and they will try to keep the win streak next week against the San Antonio Gunslingers.

