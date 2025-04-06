Barnstormers Fall to Steamwheelers in Home Opener

April 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 0-2 on the young season Saturday, dropping the home opener 52-38 to the Quad City Steamwheelers (3-0).

Wide receiver Keshaun Taylor was quick to find the end zone for the Barnstormers, scoring on the team's first play of the game.

The Steamwheelers responded, though, scoring on their first offensive drive before returning an interception to the Iowa 2-yard line.

Quad City led 21-10 at halftime, and would strike first in the second half to take a 28-10 lead.

Wideout Khaleb Hood grabbed his first touchdown off the pass from quarterback Joaquin Collazo III to trim Iowa's deficit to 28-16.

Collazo III found a rushing touchdown and passing scores to both Hood and Taylor, but it wasn't enough for the Barnstormers to rally back.

Iowa will return to the field next week for another game against Quad City, this time traveling on the road to square up in the third game of the regular season.

The Iowa Barnstormers will return home on Saturday, April 26 following a bye week. It's FAMILY NIGHT. The first 1,000 fan s at the game will receive a deck of playing cards. Tickets are available now, visit www.theiowabarnstormers.comPrint Friendly Version

Players Mentioned

#7 Khaleb Hood

WR 5' 11" 1 Georgia Southern University

#1 Keshaun Taylor

WR 6' 2" Veteran Mars Hill University

#6 Joaquin Collazo III

QB 1

Players Mentioned

#7 Khaleb Hood

5' 11" 1 Georgia Southern University WR

#1 Keshaun Taylor

6' 2" Veteran Mars Hill University WR

#6 Joaquin Collazo III

1 QB

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from April 6, 2025

Barnstormers Fall to Steamwheelers in Home Opener - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.