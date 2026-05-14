Tucker Lepley, Oakland Roots SC: Week 10 USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner
Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 14, 2026
- FC Tulsa Sign Defender Grant Robinson to 25-Day Contract - FC Tulsa
- Four Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Roots Set for Prinx Tires USL Cup Match at Home Versus Rivals Sacramento Republic FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Le Rouge Visit Forward Madison for Prinx Tires USL Cup Clash - Detroit City FC
- Rhode Island FC Kicks off Slate of Heritage Nights with World Soccer Night - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots SC Sign 16-Year-Old Oakland Native and Project 51O Product Charlie Wachs to a First Team Academy Contract - Oakland Roots SC
- Rowdies 2 Joins USL Academy League for 2026 Season - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Turn Back the Clock-New Mexico United Launches "Vintage" Kit - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Partner with PMB Events, Great Bay Distributors for USA Soccer Watch Party at Al Lang Stadium - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- May 30 Brooklyn FC Men's Match at Sporting JAX Rescheduled - Brooklyn FC
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Other Recent Oakland Roots SC Stories
- Roots Set for Prinx Tires USL Cup Match at Home Versus Rivals Sacramento Republic FC
- Oakland Roots SC Sign 16-Year-Old Oakland Native and Project 51O Product Charlie Wachs to a First Team Academy Contract
- Roots Keep Climbing, Topple El Paso Locomotive FC, 2-1, at Home
- East Bay Soccer Trail Is Live - And We Want You on It
- Roots Back at Home for League Fixture Versus El Paso Locomotive FC