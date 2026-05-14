USL Oakland Roots SC

Tucker Lepley, Oakland Roots SC: Week 10 USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 14, 2026


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