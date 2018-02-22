Try Hockey for Free Day Is March 3rd

Princeton, NJ - On Saturday, March 3, USA Hockey and over 400 local associations across the country will host Try Hockey For Free Day as part of Hockey Weekend Across America! Participating locations encourage kids, ages 4 to 9, to come try youth hockey as part of Come Play Hockey Month. All locations will have limited equipment available for use.

To find a participating rink near you, please visit www.tryhockeyforfree.com.

Started in 2008 by USA Hockey, HWAA is an effort to celebrate the game of hockey and those involved at all levels and also expose the game to new audiences.

