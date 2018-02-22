ECHL Transactions - February 22
February 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Anthony Calabrese, D
Nick Schneider, D
Bryan Arneson, F
Matt Harrington, F
Sean Gammage, D
Ryan Marcuz, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Delete Willie Corrin, D loaned to Laval
Colorado:
Delete Nolan DeJong, D recalled by San Antonio
Delete Julien Nantel, F recalled to San Antonio by Colorado (NHL)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
Indy:
Add Matt Iacopelli, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Add Brendan Mitchell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tommy Olczyk, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Schmit, F traded to Wheeling
Quad City:
Add Kyle Novak, F activated from reserve
Reading:
Add Mark Bennett, F activated from reserve
Toledo:
Add Angus Redmond, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Kent Nusbaum, G released as EBUG
Tulsa:
Delete Dan DeSalvo, F recalled by Hartford
Wheeling:
Add Chris Francis, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephen Collins, F traded to Orlando
