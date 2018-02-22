ECHL Transactions - February 22

February 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Anthony Calabrese, D

Nick Schneider, D

Bryan Arneson, F

Matt Harrington, F

Sean Gammage, D

Ryan Marcuz, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Delete Willie Corrin, D loaned to Laval

Colorado:

Delete Nolan DeJong, D recalled by San Antonio

Delete Julien Nantel, F recalled to San Antonio by Colorado (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

Indy:

Add Matt Iacopelli, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Brendan Mitchell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tommy Olczyk, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Schmit, F traded to Wheeling

Quad City:

Add Kyle Novak, F activated from reserve

Reading:

Add Mark Bennett, F activated from reserve

Toledo:

Add Angus Redmond, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Kent Nusbaum, G released as EBUG

Tulsa:

Delete Dan DeSalvo, F recalled by Hartford

Wheeling:

Add Chris Francis, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephen Collins, F traded to Orlando

