Watson Called-Up to AHL's San Jose Barracuda
February 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that defenseman Cliff Watson has been called up to the American Hockey League by the San Jose Barracuda. Watson has posted nine goals and 16 assists in 39 ECHL games this season and was acquired by the Eagles last week in a trade with the Utah Grizzlies.
Watson was named to the 2018 ECHL All-Star Team and has posted a +2 rating in three games with the Eagles. The former 6th round pick of the San Jose Sharks has also seen action in six games with the Utica Comets of the AHL, posting one assist in that stretch. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner is in his rookie season, after completing a four-year career at Michigan Tech, spending his final two seasons as team captain. Watson highlighted his collegiate career by helping lead the Huskies to a WCHA Championship in 2017.
Colorado returns to action when they take on the Wichita Thunder at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Wednesday, February 21st at 6:05pm MT.
