French Connects for Win in Rapid City

February 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Rapid City, SD - Max French scored twice in the third period on Wednesday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, his second consecutive multi-goal game powering the Idaho Steelheads (31-17-6) to a 4-2 victory over the Rapid City Rush (18-31-3). The Steelheads earned their sixth win in seven visits to Rapid City this season.

French added an assist for his first career three-point game, and his third multi-point game in the last four contests. French has five goals and eight points in his last six games.

With the Steelheads protecting a 2-1 lead, French gave them insurance with his fifth goal of the season just 48 seconds into the third period. Carrying the puck down the middle of the ice, French let a wrist shot go just a few strides over the Rush blue line that beat goaltender Adam Vey over the shoulder to make it 3-1.

The Rush pulled back to within 3-2 at 4:11 of the third period when Pavel Jenys found a rebound in the Idaho crease for his 16th of the season. French would restore Idaho's two-goal lead at 10:47, finishing a Jefferson Dahl feed from below the goal line for his sixth of the year.

The Steelheads opened a 2-0 lead in the first 4:18 of the first period. Cole Ully netted a power play goal at 3:32 with a one-timer off a feed from Dahl in the left-wing corner, Ully's ninth goal of the season. Will Merchant followed 46 seconds later with his 13th goal of the year, taking an AJ White feed off the rush and drifting to the slot before beating Vey between the pads to make it 2-0.

Kenton Miller got the Rush on the board at 8:16 with a power play redirect, his 19th goal of the year to make it 2-1.

Philippe Desrosiers made 23 saves to earn his 21st win of the season.

With the win, the Steelheads have won eight of their last eleven games. They are six points back of the Colorado Eagles for first place in the Mountain Division.

The Steelheads and Rush meet again on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:05pm MT, with the game available on 1350AM KTIK and on ECHLTV.

STEELHEADS STATS: Goals: Ully (9), Merchant (13), French (5,6) Philippe Desrosiers: 23 saves on 25 shots Power Play: 1-for-6 Penalty Kill: 3-for-4

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Max French IDH

2. Cole Ully IDH

3. Kenton Miller RCR

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME Max French: 2 goals, assist, 3 shots, plus-1 rating

PLAY OF THE GAME: Max French's first goal of the game 48 seconds into the third period gave the Steelheads breathing room after the Rush had managed to stay close through 40 minutes. After the puck bounced out to the neutral zone, French brought it right back in and released a wrister from the slot that hit the back bar under the top shelf and flew back out. The red light did not immediately turn on, but the referee signaled for French's fifth goal of the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



Images from this story

ECHL Stories from February 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.