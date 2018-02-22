Indy Adds to Blueline with Signing of Brendan Mitchell

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Thursday that they have signed rookie defenseman Brendan Mitchell to an ECHL contract. In a separate roster move, the Fuel have traded forward Andrew Schmit to the Wheeling Nailers, fulfilling the future considerations owed from the deal that brought Jaynen Rissling to Indy earlier this week.

Mitchell, 25, recorded seven assists in 41 games this season for the Southern Professional Hockey League's Evansville Thunderbolts. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound rearguard from Stonewall, Manitoba is playing in his first professional season after completing a four-year stint with Nipissing University (Ontario). While with the Lakers, Mitchell recorded 10 assists and 80 penalty minutes in 103 total contests.

Schmit, 26, saw action in 18 games with the Fuel in 2017-18, recording three assists. The second-year pro out of Miami University (Ohio) spent his rookie season in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, tallying six goals and 16 assists in 55 games.

The Fuel continue a five-game homestand this weekend as they host the Quad City Mallards for a tripleheader at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Central Division rivals drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, before meeting Friday and Saturday at 7:35 p.m. ET.

