Rampage Recall De Jong, Nantel to AHL

February 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that defenseman Nolan De Jong and forward Julien Nantel have been recalled to the American Hockey League by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage.

De Jong has notched two goals and five assists in 48 games with Colorado this season. The 22 year-old was a 7th round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and spent the past four seasons at the University of Michigan, serving as team captain during his senior year.

Nantel has posted two goals and five assists in nine games with Colorado. In addition to his time with the Eagles, Nantel has collected six goals and one assist in 41 games with the Rampage. In total, the 21 year-old has amassed 11 goals and four assists in 100 AHL games with San Antonio.

Colorado returns to action when they travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center on Friday, February 23rd at 6:05pm MT.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.