Mallards Game Day

February 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 6:05 CT

INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM

QUAD CITY

19-28-4, 42 points

7th place, Central Division

Coach: Phil Axtell

INDY

24-24-3, 51 points

6th place, Central Division

Coach: Bernie John

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: ECHL.TV

MALLARDS NOTES

Last Game

Brayden Low and Jake Bolton scored key third period goals and C.J. Motte made 34 saves as the host Mallards defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-3 Sunday.

Three

Tonight's game is the opener of a three-game series between the Mallards and Fuel. The two clubs will meet here again tomorrow night and Saturday evening.

Upswing

The Mallards have won four of their last five games, gone 8-3-0 in their last 11 games and gone 10-5-1 in their last 16.

Three in Three

Their three-game set with the Fuel is the Mallards' third stretch of three games in three days in as many weekends and their seventh this season. The Mallards went 2-1-0 last weekend. Sunday's victory and a 6-3 home win over Kalamazoo Friday sandwiched a 4-1 loss at Fort Wayne Saturday. By winning Sunday the Mallards improved to 3-2-1 when playing for the third time in as many days.

Busy

The Mallards Sunday played not only their third game in three days but also their fourth in five days and seventh in ten days. Over the longer haul, the Mallards play their final 32 games over 67 days.

Top Guns

The Mallards Saturday and Sunday split a pair of games with the top two teams in the Western Conference. After falling in Fort Wayne (73 points) Saturday night the Mallards rebounded the following afternoon to keep Toledo (72 points) from overtaking the Komets in the race for first place in the conference and in the Central Division.

Division

The Mallards this week complete a stretch of ten straight games against Central Division opponents.

On the Road

The Mallards have gone 4-3-0 in their last seven away games after going just 2-14-0 in their first 16 road outings.

Home Cooking

The Mallards have won back-to-back home games and gone 6-2-0 in their last eight on home ice.

Bigger Guns

The Mallards have averaged 3.6 goals over their last 16 games after averaging just 2.3 over their first 35 outings.

Fire Power

The Mallards have scored at least four goals in each of their last eight victories.

Muzzled

The Mallards have won the last nine times they have allowed three goals or fewer.

Red Light District

The Mallards rank twenty-fifth in the ECHL in goals per game (2.7). The Mallards remain twenty-seventh in the league in goals allowed per contest (4.0).

Shooting Gallery

The Mallards have been outshot in each of their last six games and have failed to outshoot the opposition in 13 of their last 14 games and 23 of their last 25 outings.

Outside the Box

The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.8 minutes in the box per game.

Magnificent Magyar

Gergo Nagy is on a five-game point-scoring and assist streak (2-6-8). Nagy's assist streak is tied for the longest for a Mallard this season. He is one game shy of matching the longest Mallard point streak of the season.

Pohl Position

Matt Pohlkamp is also in the midst of a five-game assist streak (0-6-6). Pohlkamp has totaled nine points (3-6-9) in his last nine games.

King Me

Tristan King has scored five goals in his last four games and has recorded at least one point in each of those four games (5-1-6). He has produced 14 points (nine goals and five assists) in his last 12 games.

Big Al

Alex Globke totaled five points (two goals and three assists) in the Mallards' three games over the weekend.

Helping Hand

Willie Raskob ranks fourth among ECHL rookies and is tied for fifth among defensemen in assists (27).

Between the Pipes

Motte has made five straight starts during which he has gone 4-1-0 with a 3.15 goals against average and a .925 save percentage while making a total of 198 saves. Sunday's game was Motte's third in 48 hours and fourth in five days.

Special Teams

The Mallards have killed off 14 of their foes' last 15 power plays, 23 of their opponents' last 25 advantages and 37 of the opposition's last 40 opportunities. The Mallards rank thirteenth in the ECHL on the power play (17.3 percent) and twenty-fourth in penalty killing (79.7 percent).

Head to Head

The Mallards and Fuel wrap up their 11-game season series this week. The Mallards have gone 4-4-0 against Indy this season and have dropped their first two visits to Indiana Farmers Coliseum. All-time, the Mallards have gone 14-14-0 against the Fuel overall and 4-9-0 on the road.

Ins and Outs

Forward Keegan Kolesar was reassigned from the Mallards to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas (NHL) Monday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.