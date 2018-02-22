Mallards Game Day
February 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 6:05 CT
INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM
QUAD CITY
19-28-4, 42 points
7th place, Central Division
Coach: Phil Axtell
INDY
24-24-3, 51 points
6th place, Central Division
Coach: Bernie John
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: ECHL.TV
MALLARDS NOTES
Last Game
Brayden Low and Jake Bolton scored key third period goals and C.J. Motte made 34 saves as the host Mallards defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-3 Sunday.
Three
Tonight's game is the opener of a three-game series between the Mallards and Fuel. The two clubs will meet here again tomorrow night and Saturday evening.
Upswing
The Mallards have won four of their last five games, gone 8-3-0 in their last 11 games and gone 10-5-1 in their last 16.
Three in Three
Their three-game set with the Fuel is the Mallards' third stretch of three games in three days in as many weekends and their seventh this season. The Mallards went 2-1-0 last weekend. Sunday's victory and a 6-3 home win over Kalamazoo Friday sandwiched a 4-1 loss at Fort Wayne Saturday. By winning Sunday the Mallards improved to 3-2-1 when playing for the third time in as many days.
Busy
The Mallards Sunday played not only their third game in three days but also their fourth in five days and seventh in ten days. Over the longer haul, the Mallards play their final 32 games over 67 days.
Top Guns
The Mallards Saturday and Sunday split a pair of games with the top two teams in the Western Conference. After falling in Fort Wayne (73 points) Saturday night the Mallards rebounded the following afternoon to keep Toledo (72 points) from overtaking the Komets in the race for first place in the conference and in the Central Division.
Division
The Mallards this week complete a stretch of ten straight games against Central Division opponents.
On the Road
The Mallards have gone 4-3-0 in their last seven away games after going just 2-14-0 in their first 16 road outings.
Home Cooking
The Mallards have won back-to-back home games and gone 6-2-0 in their last eight on home ice.
Bigger Guns
The Mallards have averaged 3.6 goals over their last 16 games after averaging just 2.3 over their first 35 outings.
Fire Power
The Mallards have scored at least four goals in each of their last eight victories.
Muzzled
The Mallards have won the last nine times they have allowed three goals or fewer.
Red Light District
The Mallards rank twenty-fifth in the ECHL in goals per game (2.7). The Mallards remain twenty-seventh in the league in goals allowed per contest (4.0).
Shooting Gallery
The Mallards have been outshot in each of their last six games and have failed to outshoot the opposition in 13 of their last 14 games and 23 of their last 25 outings.
Outside the Box
The Mallards are the second least penalized team in the ECHL. They average 9.8 minutes in the box per game.
Magnificent Magyar
Gergo Nagy is on a five-game point-scoring and assist streak (2-6-8). Nagy's assist streak is tied for the longest for a Mallard this season. He is one game shy of matching the longest Mallard point streak of the season.
Pohl Position
Matt Pohlkamp is also in the midst of a five-game assist streak (0-6-6). Pohlkamp has totaled nine points (3-6-9) in his last nine games.
King Me
Tristan King has scored five goals in his last four games and has recorded at least one point in each of those four games (5-1-6). He has produced 14 points (nine goals and five assists) in his last 12 games.
Big Al
Alex Globke totaled five points (two goals and three assists) in the Mallards' three games over the weekend.
Helping Hand
Willie Raskob ranks fourth among ECHL rookies and is tied for fifth among defensemen in assists (27).
Between the Pipes
Motte has made five straight starts during which he has gone 4-1-0 with a 3.15 goals against average and a .925 save percentage while making a total of 198 saves. Sunday's game was Motte's third in 48 hours and fourth in five days.
Special Teams
The Mallards have killed off 14 of their foes' last 15 power plays, 23 of their opponents' last 25 advantages and 37 of the opposition's last 40 opportunities. The Mallards rank thirteenth in the ECHL on the power play (17.3 percent) and twenty-fourth in penalty killing (79.7 percent).
Head to Head
The Mallards and Fuel wrap up their 11-game season series this week. The Mallards have gone 4-4-0 against Indy this season and have dropped their first two visits to Indiana Farmers Coliseum. All-time, the Mallards have gone 14-14-0 against the Fuel overall and 4-9-0 on the road.
Ins and Outs
Forward Keegan Kolesar was reassigned from the Mallards to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas (NHL) Monday.
