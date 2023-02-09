Truist Point to Host Appalachian State vs. N.C. A&T Baseball on February 24

February 9, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release









Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers

(High Point Rockers) Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers(High Point Rockers)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Appalachian State and North Carolina A&T State University will meet on Friday, February 24 at Truist Point in a non-conference baseball game. The contest will mark the first in a series of college baseball games to be played at Truist Point in 2023.

First pitch will be at 5 p.m. and tickets are available at the Rockers Box Office or online at highpointrockers.com. All seating is general admission with tickets priced at $8 in advance and $10 on the day of the game.

"Truist Point has proven to be a great venue not only for the Rockers but for college baseball as well," said Rockers president Pete Fisch. "We are looking forward to another series of outstanding college games this spring."

The game will be a return home for a number of players on both teams. NC A&T's roster includes RHP Avery Cain, a Ledford grad, as well as catcher Chet Sikes who played at Wesleyan Christian.

Appalachian State's roster includes RHP Zach Lewis from West Forsyth High and RHP Carter Boyd from Reagan High.

The Aggies open their regular season on February 17 at War Memorial Stadium against Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Mountaineers open their 2023 schedule on the same day in Hickory against Queens University.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.