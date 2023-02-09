Gastonia Honey Hunters Sign Chuck Stewart as Hitting Coach

GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), has announced the signing of Chuck Stewart as their hitting and third base coach for the 2023 season. Stewart signed a one-year contract, and this will be his third season with the Honey Hunters.

Chuck Stewart has been with the Gastonia Honey Hunters since their 2021 inaugural season as well as their record-breaking 2022 season where they finished with an 88-44 record, the highest in the ALPB.

A native of New Jersey, Stewart began his playing career after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 25th round of the 1982 MLB amateur draft and spent three years with the Cubs organization as a catcher. Prior to joining the Honey Hunters, he has spent time as a coach with the Somerset Patriots (2020), New Britain Bees (2019), Lincoln Salt Dogs (2015), New Jersey Jackals (2013-2014), and Newark Bears (2012).

When asked about returning to coach the Honey Hunters, Chuck Stewart stated, "I'm really excited to rejoin the Gastonia Honey Hunters to guide the offense again. We've made great strides as an organization in just two years of existence. The Honey Hunters are a first-class organization and the fans have been so supportive through the success. I'm looking forward to opening day, let's go Honey Hunters!"

"I'm very happy that 'Chuckie Ballgame' is returning for 2023," said Manager Mauro "Goose" Gozzo. "Chuckie has been a great asset to our hitters the last two years. I look forward to having him on our staff for a championship run in 2023."

The fearless, resilient, and determined Gastonia Honey Hunters will throw the first pitch of the 2023 season on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 6:35 P.M.

For more information about the Gastonia Honey Hunters 2023 schedule, go to https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/2023-early-bird-schedule.

