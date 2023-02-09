Ducks Sign Nine-Year MLB Veteran Ruben Tejada

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Ruben Tejada. The nine-year MLB veteran begins his first season with the Ducks and 15th in professional baseball.

"We are excited to welcome Ruben aboard and begin constructing our roster for the 2023 season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is a versatile infielder who brings a wealth of experience to our club."

Tejada played with four teams during his nine Major League seasons, including the New York Mets (2010-15, 2019), St. Louis Cardinals (2016), San Francisco Giants (2016) and Baltimore Orioles (2017). He played in 663 games, compiling a .250 batting average with 10 home runs, 158 RBIs, 225 runs, 530 hits, 110 doubles, 202 walks and 16 stolen bases. The Panama native also played in two postseason games with the Mets during their run to the National League championship in 2015. His first MLB hit came on April 9, 2010, at Citi Field off Washington Nationals pitcher Tyler Walker, and his first MLB home run was hit off September 5, 2010, at Wrigley Field off Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcos Mateo.

The 29-year-old split time in 2021 with Lehigh Valley (AAA, Phillies) and Charlotte (AAA, White Sox). In 80 games combined between the clubs, he totaled 20 RBIs, 27 runs, 59 hits, five doubles, one triple and 34 walks. On June 19, 2019, he hit for the cycle while playing for Syracuse (AAA, Mets) against Charlotte. This winter, he appeared in five games for Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Winter League. Tejada also helped lead his native Panama to qualification for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which will take place this March. He previously represented Panama at the 2009 World Baseball Classic and 2013 WBC Qualifying Tournament. Tejada was originally signed by the Mets as an international free agent in 2006.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

