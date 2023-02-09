Gastonia Honey Hunters Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters have released their promotional schedule for the 2023 season, which includes the date of their Exhibition Game that will serve as their Fan Fest.

Fan Fest is scheduled for Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2:35 P.M., against Gastonia's rival, the High Point Rockers. Promo tickets for Fan Fest will be $8, with free admission for children 12 and under. Fans can expect exciting opportunities to meet the team as well as kids running the bases after the game.

The 2023 promotional schedule features various theme nights throughout the entire season, including an Opening Night t-shirt giveaway presented by GSM Services, Christmas in July, Family Weekend, 'Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, in addition to weekend fireworks shows and concerts.

Tail Waggin' Tuesdays is a new addition to the Honey Hunters game day experience. Fans are invited to bring their dogs with them to enjoy Tuesday night baseball games at CaroMont Health Park.

"We are extremely excited to unveil what is in store for the 2023 season," said Veronica Jeon, COO, The Momentous Group. "This season will bring a full force of entertainment to CaroMont Health Park that everyone will enjoy. We look forward to having fans back in the ballpark as we embark upon our hunt for the Atlantic League Championship."

The Gastonia Honey Hunters will host a community-wide birthday celebration for their beloved mascot, BAM, on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Fans can expect guest appearances from other local and Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) mascots.

You can view the Honey Hunters 2023 promotional schedule: https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/promoschedule.

The Gastonia Honey Hunters' opening day is Friday, April 28, 2023, at 6:35 P.M. For more information about the Gastonia Honey Hunters 2023 schedule, go to https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/2023-early-bird-schedule.

