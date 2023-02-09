Dirty Birds Announce 2023 Regular Season Game Times

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce the full-slate of home game times ahead of the upcoming 2023 season. Sunday game times at GoMart Ballpark have moved back an hour to 4:05. The full schedule with times and locations can be found here.

The Dirty Birds start the 2023 season on the road in Staten Island on April 28 before returning to Charleston for their home opener on Tuesday, May 9 against the Lancaster Barnstormers with a 6:35 first pitch.

"We are looking forward to the upcoming season of Dirty Birds Baseball," said Dirty Birds' General Manager, Jeremy Taylor. "In moving Sunday game times back an hour this season, we hope this will allow families more flexibility to get home earlier to prepare for their upcoming week of school and work."

Home games in Charleston will include Monday games during three four-game holiday weekend series that will include Memorial Day (1:05), July 3 (6:35) and Labor Day (1:05). The Dirty Birds will host seven other three-game weekend sets along with 11 more midweek series against Atlantic League opponents to complete the 66 home-game schedule. Fans will have the chance to see our long-time regional rivals, the Lexington Legends, for 12 games during the season.

Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. For more information or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

