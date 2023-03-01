Tristan Gagnon Signs PTO with Dawgs

March 1, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Tristan Gagnon

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: La Voix de l'Est) Tristan Gagnon(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Credit: La Voix de l'Est)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that Tristan Gagnon has signed a player tryout contract with the team.

Gagnon had been playing his first professional season in the German fourth division for EA Schongau prior to signing with Roanoke. For EA Schongau, the five-foot-ten forward had tallied 11 goals and 21 assists in 28 games this season. The 23-year old winger previously played two seasons collegiately at Concordia University of Edmonton (ACAC), with seven goals and 10 assists in 18 combined games through both the regular season and playoffs. Prior to turning his college career, the Sherbrooke, Quebec native had played four years of junior hockey in the QCHL, QMJHL, QJHL, and MJAHL. Gagnon's best junior season was for the MJAHL's Edmundston Blizzard in 2019-2020, where he notched the eighth-most points in the league with 74 (22 goals, 52 assists in 52 games).

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Knoxville Ice Bears on Thursday, March 2 at 7:35 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

Images from this story



Tristan Gagnon

(La Voix de l'Est)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.