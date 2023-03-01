Thunderbolts at Bloomington this Saturday, Host Rivermen Sunday

Evansville, In.: After splitting last weekend's games against the Rivermen and finishing the Month of February with a 5-1 record, the Thunderbolts take on the Rivermen once again this Saturday night in Bloomington, Illinois, before hosting Peoria once again on Sunday afternoon at Ford Center.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts were defeated 2-1 on Friday night in Peoria, their only loss in the entire month of February. After James Isaacs tied the game 1-1 in the third period, the Rivermen won the game with a goal in the final second of regulation time. In Saturday's rematch at Ford Center, a pair of goals from Fredrik Wink and goals from Alex Cohen, Jason Lavallee and Derek Osik propelled Evansville to a 5-2 victory. Trevor Gorsuch was spectacular in goal once again in both games, stopping 32 of 34 shots on Friday and 47 of 49 on Saturday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts start the upcoming weekend in Bloomington, Illinois on Saturday night as they take on the Rivermen in a neutral-site game just an hour away from Peoria at Grossinger Motors Arena, puck drop at 7:15pm CT. The same two teams will face off once again on Ford Center ice this Sunday afternoon at 3:00pm CT for the final Sunday Funday game of the season. $2 Bud Light 12oz cans and $2 hot dogs will be available until the end of the first intermission (while supplies last), and kids under 12 will receive a voucher for a free small bag of popcorn. There will also be a postgame meet-and-greet with the players at BJ's Brewhouse on North Green River Road. For tickets to Sunday's game, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office. Saturday night's game can be viewed on SPHL TV with a paid subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network via the Thunderbolts MixLr Channel or at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/live .

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts' next home games following this weekend will be on Friday the 10th and Saturday the 11th as the Thunderbolts host the Macon Mayhem, both games starting at 7:00pm CT. Friday the 10th will be PTO Giveback Night, where Tri-State Parent Teacher Organizations and Associations can purchase tickets to this game, with a portion of each ticket going back to their PTO or PTA. Saturday the 11th will be Pink the Rink & Heart Health Wellness Night, honoring those who have or are still dealing with life challenging health situations. Following Friday's game, fans may enter the Ford Center hospitality room in the back of the front lobby, where fans who contribute a $5 donation may paint a name of someone lost to, currently fighting, or has survived cancer, in pink paint on the ice (waiver required to be signed to come onto the ice surface). All names will be visible on the ice during the entirety of Saturday night's game. There is also a special offer available, where those who wish to attend both home games can get $2 off each game if purchased together.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

* Record: 31-10-3, 65 Points, 1st Place * Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman (19 Goals) * Leading Point Scorer: Alec Hagaman (49 Points) * Primary Goaltender: Eric Levine (14-6-2, .915 Save %) * Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs PEO: 4-4-0

Prior to taking on the Thunderbolts, the Rivermen were defeated 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday night at Quad City. Goals from Alexandre Carrier, Cayden Cahill and Mitchell McPherson had given the Rivermen a 3-1 lead before the Storm rallied in the third period to force overtime and then the shootout, where Joseph Widmar scored for Peoria, but the Rivermen lost the shootout 2-1. Zach Wilkie and Jordan Ernst scored Peoria's goals against Evansville on Friday, Ernst's coming in the final second of regulation to win the game for the Rivermen. In their loss to the Thunderbolts on Saturday, Jake Hamilton and Alec Baer scored the only two Rivermen goals.

Call-up Report

- Chase Perry - Allen Americans (Prev. Greenville) - ECHL - Greenville: 2 GP, 1-0-1, 1.93 GAA, .944 Save % - Allen: 10 GP, 7-3-0, 3.34 GAA, .909 Save %

- Matthew Barron - Trois-Rivieres Lions (Prev. Indy) - ECHL - Indy: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, 0 PIM - Trois-Rivieres: 23 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P, 8 PIM

- Mike Ferraro - Savannah Ghost Pirates - ECHL - 6 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P, 6 PIM

- Dillon Hill - Trois-Rivieres Lions - ECHL - 10 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 8 PIM

- Cameron Cook - Trois-Rivieres Lions - ECHL - 7 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 4 PIM

- Tanner Butler - Indy Fuel - ECHL - 1 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

- Bryan Etter - Indy Fuel - ECHL - 4 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Mon. 2/27: D Bryan Etter called up to Indy (ECHL) Mon. 2/27: D Tanner Butler called up to Indy (ECHL) Thur. 2/23: D Pierre-Luc Lurette signed to contract Thur. 2/23: C Brett Radford placed on 21-Day Injured Reserve Thur. 2/23: RW Kade Vilio signed to contract

