MacDonald Earns Back-To-Back Player of the Month Honor

March 1, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Southern Professional Hockey League has named Ice Bears forward Justin MacDonald as the league's Player of the Month for February. It's the second such honor for MacDonald, who also won the award for January.

MacDonald scored nine goals and added seven assists for 16 points in nine games as the Ice Bears went 6-3 in those contests. He had five multipoint games in February and registered at least one point in every game he appeared in.

The reigning FPHL MVP leads the league in goals (32), assists (40) and points (72). The 72 points are already the most by an Ice Bear since 2011-12.

The Ice Bears open the month of March with a home game against Roanoke Thursday night at the Civic Coliseum. Knoxville will visit Macon on Saturday.

