2023-24 Half Season Tickets on Sale Now

March 1, 2023

Rail Yard Dawgs half season ticket packages are now on sale for both new and renewal accounts. Half season ticket holders have the option to pick 14 games when the schedule is announced or opt for 14 undated vouchers. Season ticket holders may renew by phone, email, or in-person at games and at the office. Please contact Andrew King at Andrew@railyarddawgs.com or 540-853-6827 if you have questions.

Helpful Information:

Pricing will remain the same for 2023-2024 season tickets, parking passes, and Club 611 passes.

We currently have a waitlist for ice level seating and parking passes (unless you had parking in 2022-2023.)

Order forms are available to download.Credit card authorization forms have been combined with order forms for your convenience.

Corporate partner season tickets will be saved until their renewal meeting. Please contact Alexandra Crutchfield if you're ready to renew now.

This year you will be given to option to authorize 2022-2023 Playoff Package purchases at the time of renewal. Ticket prices will remain the same as the 2021-2022 Playoff Package.

If You're Paying in Full:

$100 of your payment will be deemed a non-refundable deposit should you need a refund in the future.

If You're Setting Up a Payment Plan:

You must put a minimum of $100 down to reserve your seats and parking pass (if you had one). This is a non-refundable deposit.

You must put a card on file to set up automatic withdrawals.

Payments are deducted on the 15th of each month unless otherwise requested.

Overview of Important Dates:

February 1 - Full Season Tickets On Sale

March 1 - Half Season Tickets On Sale

May 26 - Deposit must be received to save your seats and parking pass

June 5 - All non-renewed seats become available to the public

October 16 - All balances must be paid

