Brady Heppner Named Player of the Week

March 1, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is Brady Heppner!

Heppner followed several consistent performances with a game winning goal against Knoxville on Saturday, February 25. After assisting Roanoke's second goal by Nick Ford on the power play, Josh Nenadal's massive hit sprung Heppner as he went coast-to-coast on the penalty kill for the game-winning shorthanded goal. The Crookston, Minnesota native has nine goals, 11 assists, and a team-best five game-winning goals this season!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.