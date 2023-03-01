Brady Heppner Named Player of the Week
March 1, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is Brady Heppner!
Heppner followed several consistent performances with a game winning goal against Knoxville on Saturday, February 25. After assisting Roanoke's second goal by Nick Ford on the power play, Josh Nenadal's massive hit sprung Heppner as he went coast-to-coast on the penalty kill for the game-winning shorthanded goal. The Crookston, Minnesota native has nine goals, 11 assists, and a team-best five game-winning goals this season!
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2023
- Brady Heppner Named Player of the Week - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- MacDonald Earns Back-To-Back Player of the Month Honor - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Tristan Gagnon Signs PTO with Dawgs - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- 2023-24 Half Season Tickets on Sale Now - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stories
- Brady Heppner Named Player of the Week
- Tristan Gagnon Signs PTO with Dawgs
- 2023-24 Half Season Tickets on Sale Now
- SPHL Rules on Pending Roanoke Suspensions
- Vizzo Returns, Zemlicka Waived