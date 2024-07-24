Triolo Returns on One Year Deal

July 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed a surprise standout from last season.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan inked 6'8 sniper Mike Triolo to a one-year contract.

The right-handed forward, dressed in 16 games last season, scoring 18 goals and adding 19 assists. His 37 points was a career high, while also scooping up 59 loose balls and winning 44% of his faceoffs when called upon.

"There's no place I'd rather be! Last season we were able to show what we're capable of and this province deserves even more then that. So we're going to give them what they want," commented Mike Triolo. "Keep the expectations high. I know we'll be ready heading into this season."

Triolo, who resides in Edmonton with his family, is having a stellar 2024 playoffs with the Senior Miners who swept their first round series over Beaumont, largely in part to Mike's 10 goals and nine assists.

"Really pleased to have Triolo back for another season in a Rush uniform. It's been a long journey but he's earned this," said Derek Keenan. "He made an impact in several different ways and showed steady improvement throughout the season."

Triolo was originally a third-round pick in 2016 by the Buffalo Bandits, who was signed by the Rush as a free agent in the 2023 off-season.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.