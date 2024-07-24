Ottawa Black Bears Re-Sign Matt Marinier to a Three-Year Contract

July 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has re-signed Matt Marinier to a three-year contract. The 6'6, 225 lb. left-handed defenceman spent last season with the New York Riptide, his third year with the team.

The Burlington, Ont. native was drafted by the Philadelphia Wings 21st overall in the 2019 NLL Draft. Marinier was acquired by the Riptide via trade with the Wings in 2020. Last season, Marinier totaled a goal and an assist in 17 games. In 49 career games with the Riptide, Marinier has four goals and 13 assists for a total of 17 points.

Prior to joining the Riptide, Marinier played his 2019 season with the Burlington Chiefs of the Ontario Jr. A Lacrosse League. In 19 games, the defenceman tallied nine points in the form of four goals and five assists. He also added four goals during the team's 14-game playoff run.

"I could not be more excited about this signing," said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "Matt has blossomed in his time with our organization and has matured into a valuable NLL defenceman. We look forward to having Matt in our organization for multiple years and to see him continue to progress as we believe his best is yet to come."

