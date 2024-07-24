Thunderbirds Ink Cole Kirst to One-Year Extension

July 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed forward Cole Kirst to a one-year contract extension.

"We're very excited to have Cole back for another season in Halifax," said Thunderbirds head coach, Mike Accursi. "The energy he brings to each practice, shootaround and game is infectious. His leadership qualities and high IQ as such a young player in our league will only continue to get better as his career progresses. We are looking forward to seeing his growth into year two with the organization."

Kirst, 23, joined the Thunderbirds last season for his rookie campaign. The Bernardsville, New Jersey product was originally selected by Halifax with the 55th overall pick in the 2022 NLL Draft.

Kirst made it into three contests in his first year, knotting seven points over that span. He scored his first career goal in his debut, potting an outside shot in the team's season opener at home against Saskatchewan.

The first-year forward's impact was felt on and off the floor, where he became a favourite in the Thunderbirds' locker room. Kirst was named the team's Teammate of the Year following the end of the 2023-24 season.

"I am super excited to re-sign with the Halifax organization ahead of training camp this coming fall. I can't wait for the opportunity to compete," Kirst said.

