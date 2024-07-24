Albany FireWolves Re-Sign Travis Longboat to a Two-Year Contract

July 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany Firewolves forward Travis Longboat

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a two-year contract with Forward Travis Longboat.

Longboat was a revelation on offense for the FireWolves during the 2023-24 season as his crafty goal scoring and hardworking play gave them great depth scoring and grit in between the lines. He suffered a torn ACL on the first day of FireWolves training camp for the 2022-23 season and just over a year later he was scoring clutch goals for Albany in the 2024 NLL Finals. Having him back for two more seasons will be instrumental to the FireWolves' continued success.

"We were very happy and proud of how Travis responded from a serious injury," said Albany FireWolves Head Coach and General Manager Glenn Clark. "He worked very hard at his craft and had an exceptional season. Looking forward to seeing how far Travis can take his game."

The Six Nations, ON native was drafted by the New York Riptide in the 2019 Entry Draft and would tally 27 points in 9 games for the Riptide during the 2020 shortened season. Longboat appeared in 2 games for the Georgia Swarm in 2022 scoring 1 goal. He was signed as a free agent by the FireWolves prior to the 2022-23 season, but would miss all games due to injury. He returned the following season and had a breakout year as one of the most underrated forwards in the NLL.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Longboat was fourth in scoring on the FireWolves as he tallied 57 points on 25 goals and 32 assists while also collecting 68 loose balls. During the playoffs, he contributed 11 points on 9 goals and 2 assists with a clutch 3 goal performance coming in Game 2 of the NLL Finals.

