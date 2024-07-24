Thunderbirds Sign Robinson, Pilon to One-Year Contracts

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed forwards Mike Robinson and Kealan Pilon to one-year contracts.

"Mike just finished an amazing career setting records at Delaware," Thunderbirds head coach Mike Accursi said. "His athleticism, shot and footwork will help the Thunderbirds continue our league leading offence. It will be exciting to watch him with our current roster."

Robinson, 23, was selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round (28th overall) of the 2023 NLL Draft. He returned to finish his final year of eligibility at the University of Delaware this past season.

The Peterborough, Ontario product left his mark on the Blue Hens' program, finishing his collegiate career as the program's all-time leading scorer, netting 185 to surpass former teammate Tye Kurtz. Robinson also finished with 243 career points, the third-most in Delaware program history.

Robinson spent his box career playing at home for the Peterborough Jr. Lakers. - both the Junior A and C teams. In his final Junior A season in 2021, Robinson led the team in scoring with 15 goals and 25 points in eight games.

He graduated and moved to the MSL with the Sr. Lakers, where he had seven goals and 15 points in eight outings. He equalled that total with the OSL's Ennismore James Gang but in just four games.

"I couldn't be more excited to be with such a great organization in Halifax," Robinson said. "I look so forward to playing in front of such a passionate fanbase."

Pilon, 25, joins the Thunderbirds after being drafted by the organization in the third overall (39th overall) of the 2021 NLL Draft.

The St. Catharines, Ontario man spent his entire junior lacrosse career in his hometown, splitting time between the OJLL's Athletics and the OJBLL's Spartans. Pilon's final OJLL campaign came in 2021, where he had 19 points across nine contests to help the A's take home the Iroquois Trophy as Ontario Champions.

Over 53 career Junior A games, Pilon had 50 goals and 97 assists for 149 points. He also suited up in three games for the Cobourg Kodiaks during the abbreviated Major Series Lacrosse bubble season in 2021, posting four goals and 14 points.

"Kealan is a slick player with tremendous lacrosse IQ," Thunderbirds head coach Mike Accursi said. "He has great vision, and touch around the net. He's a welcome addition to The Nest."

